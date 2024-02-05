Monday, February 5, 2024

Ugh! Monday


I woke up this morning only to realize that Isabella had not tried to wake me earlier, and it was 5:30 am, which is the time I need to get up. I really did not want to get out of bed but knew I had to do so. Of course, as soon as I moved, Isabella was there wanting me to feed her, but she had been patient this morning, something that she’s not known for. Anyway, I’m awake and I have things to do at work today, and I have my annual physical this afternoon.
