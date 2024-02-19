I’m sitting here early on a Monday morning contemplating the week ahead. There isn’t much on my agenda at work this week, except for Friday which will be a long day. My week will basically consist of a few meetings scattered throughout the week, some projects I need to finish up, and a full day and evening of meetings on Friday. Like last Friday, I’ll be heading into work at 7:30 am, and it’s doubtful that I’ll get home much before 9 pm that night.
At least the evening meeting is at a nice restaurant with great food. It’s rare that I get to go to this restaurant two weeks in a row. I’m looking forward to the Salmone Cucina, which they describe as “wood roasted salmon with artichokes, red peppers, lemon, and capers in a white wine sauce served with risotto.” I’ll probably also get dessert which will either be their Chocolate Ganache Cake or the Lemon Italian Cream Cake, both of which are very good. I had the Salmone Cucina with the Lemon Italian Cream Cake last Friday. I usually get that because it’s an Italian restaurant, and the pasta dishes are not really something you can eat gracefully.
Other than Friday, the rest of the week should be fairly easy going (knock on wood). I wish we had today off since it’s Presidents’ Day, but like most universities and museums, we don’t take Presidents’ Day as a holiday.
I hope all of you have a wonderful week ahead!
