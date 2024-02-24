Saturday, February 24, 2024

Moment of Zen: Sleeping In

I slept until 6:30 this morning. I can’t remember the last time I slept that late, or the last time Isabella allowed me to sleep that late.
uvdp said...

Bravo Isabella !

February 24, 2024 at 6:47 AM
JimNS said...

That's great Joe. You deserve that extra rest. Hopefully you'll have a restful weekend..

February 24, 2024 at 9:47 AM
Stan said...

Congrats! Have a great weekend.

February 24, 2024 at 10:27 AM
Adam said...

Great pics again. Always nice to see the photo choices you've made.

Do you sleep naked, Joe? I sometimes do in the summer. Winter is too chilly, so I wear a t-shirt and boxer brief. I miss the body freedom that summer affords.

February 24, 2024 at 11:29 AM

