Post-Super Bowl Monday

Last night, I had planned to go to bed after halftime of the Super Bowl, but I found myself watching the game to the end. If it had ended in regulation, I wouldn’t have stayed up so late last night, but it went into overtime. If I’d watched it to that point, I thought I should watch it to its disappointing end. Yes, I was rooting for the 49ers. Even though I’m not an NFL fan, I used to be a 49ers fan back when Joe Montana was their quarterback. So, the Chiefs’ final touchdown was a disappointment, especially after I’d stayed up well past my bedtime.
I’m paying for staying up last night. I’m dragging this morning, and I just want to go back to bed. The people on my morning news apparently felt the same way. Our weatherman jokingly said that the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday. While I agree, I doubt my university would allow us to take it, even if it was declared a holiday.
It will be no holiday for me. I have a class to teach today, and while it’s mostly about the students getting a feel for the items I pulled for the class, I still have to clear out the classroom quickly after the class for the next class coming in. Normally, that would not be bad, but there are 30-something items, some of which are quite heavy that I have to get out of the room. This afternoon should not be bad. In fact, it should be pretty low key once I get the items from the class put away. I just have to make sure I don’t fall asleep at my desk. Just kidding, I’d never fall asleep at my desk. Well, I have a few times when I had really bad migraines and couldn’t go home, so I have taken my lunch hour to close my office door, turn out the lights, lean back in my chair, and take a cat nap. It usually helps, but that is a very rare occurrence.
