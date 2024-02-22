The time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.—Bertrand Russell
People often have different definitions of what wasting time means. I know of a lot of people who were told when they were younger that they were wasting time because they were doing something they enjoyed. Maybe they were day dreaming, doodling, or even reading a book, but if you think about it, the imagination of poets and writers comes from their day dreams, great artists began as doodlers, and reading is how we learn. We agree with Bertrand Russell that if you enjoyed what you are doing, then you’re not wasting your time.
Bertrand Arthur William Russell, 3rd Earl Russell, OM, FRS (18 May 1872 – 2 February 1970) was a British mathematician, philosopher, and public intellectual.
1 comment:
Proust "A l'ombre des jeunes filles en fleur" : "The time we have each day is elastic; the passions that we feel expand it, those that we inspire shrink it, and habit fills it." .
St Augustin "Confessions" : "The present of the past is memory; the present of the present is direct intuition; the present of the future is waiting" .
Post a Comment