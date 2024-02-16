The Snow Is Back

Just after Burlington broke their record for the most consecutive winter days without snow on the ground (16 days), we finally received more than a dusting of snow. The forecast had called for 2-4” of snow. Luckily, when I looked outside, it appears we got closer to the 2” than 4”.
I’m glad that it wasn’t too much snow because today is not a day I could take a snow day and work from home. I have important meetings at the museum all day today, one will even cause me to be there an hour late. Then, I have a business dinner to continue the meetings tonight. At least the museum is paying for the dinner tonight. I’m just crossing my fingers that all goes well today.
