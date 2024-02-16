Friday, February 16, 2024

The Snow Is Back

Just after Burlington broke their record for the most consecutive winter days without snow on the ground (16 days), we finally received more than a dusting of snow. The forecast had called for 2-4” of snow. Luckily, when I looked outside, it appears we got closer to the 2” than 4”. 

I’m glad that it wasn’t too much snow because today is not a day I could take a snow day and work from home. I have important meetings at the museum all day today, one will even cause me to be there an hour late. Then, I have a business dinner to continue the meetings tonight. At least the museum is paying for the dinner tonight. I’m just crossing my fingers that all goes well today.

