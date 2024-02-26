I feel like this was the weekend that wasn’t. On Friday, I went to work at 7:30 am as usual, but I was working until after 9 pm. At least Isabella let me sleep in a little on Saturday; she did not afford me the same courtesy today or yesterday. Even though I slept in a bit on Saturday, most of my afternoon was spent at the museum giving tours. I always enjoy giving tours for this particular group. I generally do these particular tours a few times a year, and at least it was not a full workday on Saturday since we are currently not opening on weekends except for special occasions. (We are a bit short staffed right now.) Yesterday, I had a migraine all day. I have been experiencing a significant decrease in my migraines since my last Botox treatment, but no migraine treatment will ever be 100 percent.
So, a new week begins. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be a busy week, just a few meetings here and there. I hope all of you have a wonderful week!
No comments:
Post a Comment