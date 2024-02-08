After waking up this morning, I was trying to figure out something to write today, but I’ve got nothing. I looked at some of the pictures I have saved in my phone, which sometimes sparks a little inspiration, but nothing was inspiring me today. It’s just a topical Thursday with nothing special happening. I do know that I wish I was in bed and sleeping in this morning, but I have to go to work. I’m the only person there this morning. At least tomorrow is Friday.
When you don't know which photo to choose, a cat will do the trick, Isabella meowing or eating her kibble at 5 a.m. for example.
