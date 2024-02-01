Morning Coffee ☕️

If you’re a regular reader, you probably know that I don’t normally drink coffee in the morning. I prefer tea, particularly, Tazo’s Awake English Breakfast Tea (K-Cups). I always get my tea from Target. Sometimes, I drive down to New Hampshire to buy it myself, and sometimes, I order it from Target’s website, which is what I had most recently done last week. However, I stupidly did not open the box when it came a few days ago. I realized I had used the last k-cup in the box I had opened. So, last night I finally opened the box from Target only to discover that I’d been shipped Tazo’s Zen Green Tea. I can drink green tea, but it’s not my favorite. However, Tazo’s Zen Tea adds spearmint to their blend. I not only hate the taste of spearmint, but it is a trigger for my migraines, even if all I do is smell it. So, I started the process to return the box of tea to get what I ordered. Here’s the surprising thing (though since it is a grocery item, maybe it shouldn’t be), they are sending me a replacement immediately, but also told me to that I “do not need to send your original item back to us to receive your replacement. If you don't want it, feel free to donate or recycle it.” At least that takes away the hassle of returning it.
I have loose tea bags, but honestly, I was too impatient to let the tea steep, so I decided to make a cup of coffee instead. I had some k-cups to go with dessert when I make actually have dessert at home. Normally, I would have just been patient and made tea with the tea bags, but I actually had some cream in the refrigerator. I rarely keep cream on a regular basis, but I’d needed it for a recipe, so I made some coffee. I’ll make do for a few days while I wait on the shipment from Target. Honestly, it wasn’t too bad; it was just out of my normal morning routine.
By the way, Isabella, who has been waking me starting at 3 am for the past week (I have not been getting up to feed her at 3 am, but she kept trying) seemed this morning like she was going to let me sleep a little longer this morning. However, I woke at 4 am needing to go to the bathroom, but I tried to go back to sleep afterwards. Apparently, my body decided it had enough sleep, plus my back was bothering me and I had woke with a headache. So, I wasn’t able to get comfortable enough again to go back to sleep, so I got up, fed Isabella, made breakfast, and made the aforementioned coffee.
Have a great day, everyone! It’s almost Friday!
I often use Lipton loose leaf tea, flavor "Earl Grey" . I never use a sachet .
