Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Not Much to Say

I don’t have much to say today. Yesterday was a long and busy day at work, and I came home, plopped down on my couch, and felt like I just melted into the cushions. Part of it was the cold outside and the warmth in my apartment helped to make me relax. It’s even colder today. Currently, it’s -4 degrees. I dread leaving my apartment today. I wish I could just go back to bed, but I can’t really do that. I have a list of things to do at work today, but I will be happy to get back home and just relax with a book for the evening.
uvdp said...

« Je n'ai rien à dire » ( I have nothing to say )
- song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir4KkYrsZLU
- Roquefort cheese advertising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKk-JpmHPVM

January 22, 2025 at 6:17 AM
Fiddleheads said...

Stay warm my friend.

January 22, 2025 at 7:47 AM
Jeff said...

Be nice to snuggle with that man!!

January 22, 2025 at 9:58 AM

