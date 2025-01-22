Not Much to Say

I don’t have much to say today. Yesterday was a long and busy day at work, and I came home, plopped down on my couch, and felt like I just melted into the cushions. Part of it was the cold outside and the warmth in my apartment helped to make me relax. It’s even colder today. Currently, it’s -4 degrees. I dread leaving my apartment today. I wish I could just go back to bed, but I can’t really do that. I have a list of things to do at work today, but I will be happy to get back home and just relax with a book for the evening.
3 comments:
« Je n'ai rien à dire » ( I have nothing to say )
- song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir4KkYrsZLU
- Roquefort cheese advertising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKk-JpmHPVM
Stay warm my friend.
Be nice to snuggle with that man!!
Post a Comment