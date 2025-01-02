Back to the Grind

I have to go back to work today. I am not ready and wish I had a few more days off, but I’ll be the only one there today, so I don’t have much of a choice. Besides, I have a doctor’s appointment today. It’s a regular check up. I had been forced to reschedule because I had COVID when my original appointment a couple of months ago. I have several things I want to discuss with my doctor, so I am eager for this appointment.
Going to work today might not be so bad if we weren’t having a snow storm today, though looking outside, it doesn’t look like it’s as bad as it was expected. We’ve probably gotten about an inch so far, but we are expecting up to 8” today. I doubt we’ll get that much snow. It really shouldn’t (🤞) affect my commute to and from work. The worst should come after I get to work, and when I head home, whatever snow has fallen should have been cleared from the roadways.
For a little bit of humor this morning: as I was typing the title to this post, my predictive text kicked in and when I had “Back to the G” typed, predictive text suggested “Grindr.” I guess this phone (I typed this quickly on my phone this morning) knows it’s owned by a gay man. 😂🏳️🌈
Restez gay et gai
