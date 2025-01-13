It was very difficult to wake up and get out of bed this morning. It’s mornings like this that make me thankful that Isabella is so insistent about being fed early in the morning. If she had not been telling me to get up, I might still be asleep. I’m not exactly sure why I have been experiencing so much fatigue the last several days, but I felt exhausted on Saturday, and yesterday, I took a nap that lasted a good part of the afternoon. Hopefully, I can become more awake and have a productive day at work because I have a lot I need to do and much of that is preparing for class tomorrow. However, I wish I could just go back to bed.
This is the good side of Isabella: wakes her up in the morning on days when you have to get up.
