Thursday, January 23, 2025

Pic of the Day

Posted by at
Labels:

3 comments:

Fiddleheads said...

This must be an AI generated image. His overdeveloped upper legs extend to navel height it would appear.
Best,
Brooks

January 23, 2025 at 6:23 PM
Joe said...

It probably is. It’s hard to tell sometimes.

January 23, 2025 at 6:32 PM
Anonymous said...

AI enhancements to his bod.
Photogs frequently depict jocks in the multi-million dollar, well furnished digs of a sugar daddy.
Looks like this jock is ready to avail his fine jock ass to his sugar daddy.
-CA jock

January 23, 2025 at 7:46 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)