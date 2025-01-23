Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
This must be an AI generated image. His overdeveloped upper legs extend to navel height it would appear.Best,Brooks
It probably is. It’s hard to tell sometimes.
AI enhancements to his bod.Photogs frequently depict jocks in the multi-million dollar, well furnished digs of a sugar daddy.Looks like this jock is ready to avail his fine jock ass to his sugar daddy.-CA jock
Post a Comment
3 comments:
This must be an AI generated image. His overdeveloped upper legs extend to navel height it would appear.
Best,
Brooks
It probably is. It’s hard to tell sometimes.
AI enhancements to his bod.
Photogs frequently depict jocks in the multi-million dollar, well furnished digs of a sugar daddy.
Looks like this jock is ready to avail his fine jock ass to his sugar daddy.
-CA jock
Post a Comment