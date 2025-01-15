WFH Wednesday

I have an appointment on Friday, so I switched my work from home day to today. I like having the longer weekend at home, but I can focus most of my day on preparing for my class tomorrow. My class is a 75 minute class, and if I had given the full lecture I had planned, it would have been about a 90 minute lecture. I had to hurry through one part of it, but I had purposely put it at the end of the lecture so that I could skip it if necessary. Several of my students have remarked about how they are enjoying the class. They said they knew it would be an art history class, but they found it interesting that it was also a class about travel. I hope they continue to feel that way at the end of the semester. This class is a lot of extra work, but so far, I am enjoying it. I’m glad that I have today working from home so I can work on it without any interruptions. It also means that if I want to take a nap after lunch, I can.
