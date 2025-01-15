Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Pic of the Day

Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

¡¡¡¡OH DIOS MÍO!!!!

January 15, 2025 at 6:28 PM
Anonymous said...

A modern day living statue of Michelangelo’s David, museums should follow this example of living art.
Jock bod exhibited as fine art, as it should be. :)
-CA jock

January 15, 2025 at 9:14 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)