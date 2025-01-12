Seek Good and Live

“Seek good, and not evil, that you may live; and so the Lord, the God of hosts, will be with you, as you have said. Hate evil, and love good, and establish justice in the gate; it may be that the Lord, the God of hosts, will be gracious to the remnant of Joseph.”—Amos 5:14-15
The words of Amos remind us that God’s presence is not a passive guarantee, but a living reality experienced by those who intentionally seek good and reject evil. The call to “seek good” speaks to a life marked by active righteousness—a heart and mind aligned with God’s purposes and a willingness to reflect His justice and mercy in all we do. This passage challenges us to examine our priorities. Are we actively seeking what is good, just, and true in our relationships, communities, and personal lives? Are we rejecting what is evil, even when it feels easier to look the other way?
The call to “establish justice in the gate” emphasizes that our faith is not confined to private acts of devotion but extends to public accountability. In biblical times, city gates were places of decision-making and community engagement. Today, our “gates” might be our workplaces, families, or communities—spaces where we are called to advocate for fairness and righteousness. The Bible continually reminds us of God’s justice and love for all people. As the psalmist declares in Psalm 145:9, “The Lord is good to all, and His mercy is over all that He has made.”
God’s love is boundless and inclusive, embracing us as we are. As LGBTQ+ Christians, we need to take this message to heart. The call to “seek good” and “establish justice” invites us to live authentically in the truth of who God created us to be, contributing our unique gifts to the world. We are deeply valued by God, not despite who we are but because of who we are—a beloved child of God. As we seek to love good, stand against injustice, and walk in truth, know that God walks with us, offering strength, grace, and affirmation. We are an essential part of God’s diverse creation, and our lives have a profound purpose.
Romans 12:21 says, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” This is a call to respond to evil in a way that reflects the character of God. It challenges us to resist the temptation to retaliate or to let evil provoke us into sin. Instead, we are called to take the higher road and respond with goodness, kindness, and love. In a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama said, “When someone is cruel or acts like a bully, you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is: ‘When they go low, we go high’.” Evil can take many forms—hatred, injustice, cruelty, or even our own anger and bitterness when we are wronged. Paul warned the Romans not to let evil dominate their hearts or dictate their actions. This is a lesson we must keep in mind when the world seems against us.
Being “overcome by evil” means allowing it to control us, either by responding in kind or by letting it poison our thoughts and attitudes. We cannot allow politicians who show their worst intentions everyday make us stoop to their level. Rather than retaliating, we are called to confront evil with goodness. This is not a passive response but an active one. Goodness—expressed through love, forgiveness, kindness, and grace—has the power to disarm and transform. Jesus taught this principle in the Sermon on the Mount when He said, “But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). By choosing good over evil, we reflect God’s love and demonstrate the power of righteousness to triumph over wrongdoing. Jesus modeled this perfectly. On the cross, rather than responding to His persecutors with wrath, He prayed, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34). His ultimate act of love overcame the greatest evil and opened the door to salvation for all.
In John 13:34-35, Jesus says, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” Jesus’ command to love one another applies to all of us. Our love and acceptance of one another demonstrate God’s love to the world. We should take a moment to reflect on areas in our lives where we can actively seek good. Are there habits, relationships, or attitudes that need realignment with God’s justice and love? Are we using our voice and actions to establish fairness and truth in our “gate”? As LGBTQ+ Christians, we must consider how we can live boldly in our God-given identity, bringing light and justice into the world through our unique perspective and gifts.
