Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
OMFG! This handsome young man is so sexy and desirable. His Clark Kent look or nerd type is just what I'd like to meet and more... So hot..
Post a Comment
1 comment:
OMFG! This handsome young man is so sexy and desirable. His Clark Kent look or nerd type is just what I'd like to meet and more... So hot..
Post a Comment