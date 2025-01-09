The students are back on campus, and classes start today. Because I’m teaching a Tuesday/Thursday class, today will be my first day of class. I think my university has the strangest schedule. It seems ridiculous to start classes on a Thursday. I know they have to have a certain number of class days, but they could have started on a Monday and extend the last day of class two more days. It’s also odd that they have exams every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday. In fact, my final exam is scheduled for a Sunday morning.
I’m nervous about my first day of class, but I always am, no matter what I’m teaching. I pray it goes well. I plan for the first day of class to be a get-to-know each other discussion, and I’m not the best at leading discussions. However, I feel like this is the best way to introduce them to the subject of the course. I just hope I can get them to talk. That’s always the hardest part. I think it will help that there is no right or wrong answer. I’ll see how it goes.
3 comments:
Classes on Sunday morning ! In France this is theoretically impossible, because the law guarantees the possibility of going to worship (church or temple) .
I only had class on Sunday once, 50 years ago . I loved this teacher who was probably gay. A slightly crazy teacher, half-guru, half-genius.
Hervé Raynaud
A former student of the Ecole Polytechnique, honorary professor emeritus in mathematics, Hervé Raynaud has worked for around twenty university organizations around the world ( he was my math teacher (graphs) in Grenoble ) .
A former psychoanalyst, researcher and international consultant, he now teaches psychopathology at the Sigmund Freud Universität in Vienna, at its Parisian branch and at the Conservatoire National de la Villette ( Paris ) .
Here in Canada and in my Province of Québec we never had such thinbg as Satruday-Sunday's class.
As a fine art teacher (I also thought other matters as maths, French, Geography etc.) it was always a kind of chalenge to teach that first time in a sIchool year.
Now I'm retired since January 2011 and I met some of my old students in live or on my Facebook and always amazed to hear them telling me how they enjoyed my classes and also me personnally.
Some re also gay men and one is a close friend.
My advice, just be yourself, give your best in your teachings.
You never know the impact you can have on some of your students.
The future will tell you.
Pas de cours le samedi ! J'ai eu des cours le samedi matin jusqu'à 4 ans après le bac ; et le samedi matin et soir jusqu'à 3 ou 4 ans avant le bac .
Post a Comment