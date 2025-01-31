Friday, January 31, 2025

Not Feeling Well

I was not feeling great yesterday. I was nauseated all day and had a migraine. The nausea is better today, but my migraine is worse. I woke up at 3 am this morning and couldn’t fall back to sleep, which is not unusual when I wake up with a headache. At least I’m working from home today and can take it easy.

Have a great weekend, everyone!
Fiddleheads said...

Good morning Joe. Sorry to hear of your plight. I’m in similar straits only in my case it involves a congestion I’m my nose and chest.
Wishing you well and the best for the weekend.
Brooks

January 31, 2025 at 6:54 AM

