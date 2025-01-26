For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.—Galatians 3:26-28
Paul’s words to the Galatians remind us of the radical inclusivity of the Gospel. In Christ, every barrier that divides us—ethnicity, status, gender—is broken down. Through faith, we are all equal before God, equally loved, equally valued, and equally welcomed into the family of God. This profound truth extends to LGBTQ+ individuals. The same grace that clothes us in Christ’s righteousness calls us to embrace our identity as beloved children of God. No one is excluded from the promise of God’s love, and no one is outside the reach of His saving grace.
Some religious leaders argue that this passage does not directly address LGBTQ+ individuals because the text specifically addresses divisions based on ethnicity (Jew and Gentile), social status (slave and free), and gender (male and female), without mentioning sexuality. Some view it as a commentary on unity in Christ rather than a statement about sexual orientation. These same individuals also claim that the passage’s primary intent is often interpreted as a call to remove barriers to salvation and inclusion within the Christian community, rather than addressing specific questions of sexual ethics or identity.They want us to believe that the mention of “male and female” in the context of unity in Christ is sometimes framed as reinforcing traditional binary gender roles rather than deconstructing them. This interpretation can lead to the assumption that the passage does not pertain to issues of sexual or gender diversity. Sadly, some scholars only see the passage as emphasizing the unity of specific groups that comes through baptism, rather than a broader affirmation of diversity in sexual orientation or gender identity. However, while Paul was trying to heal division within the church, those who exclude LGBTQ+ people from the meaning of this passage only want to sow division.
The passage’s emphasis on breaking down social and cultural barriers can and should be extended beyond the specific examples Paul lists. If Christ eliminates divisions based on ethnicity, class, and gender, it logically follows that other forms of exclusion—such as those based on sexual orientation or gender identity—are also contrary to the spirit of the text. Paul was addressing specific forms of discrimination relevant to his audience, but his broader theological point is about the radical inclusivity of the gospel. LGBTQ+ inclusion can be seen as a natural extension of this principle in modern contexts. The phrase “neither male and female” may challenge rigid gender binaries. This could open the door to understanding the text as inclusive of non-binary or transgender identities, as it undermines the idea that gender distinctions define our standing before God. While Paul did not address LGBTQ+ identities directly, the underlying theology of unity and inclusion can apply to marginalized groups in every era. To limit the passage’s meaning to its immediate historical context would overlook its broader implications. The passage asserts that identity in Christ transcends human categories. This resonates with the experiences of many LGBTQ+ Christians, who see their faith as central to their identity and as a rejection of societal judgments or exclusions.
Galatians 3:26-28 is not the only place where Paul states a message of inclusion. In Ephesians 2:14-16, he wrote, “For He Himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility… His purpose was to create in Himself one new humanity out of the two, thus making peace.” This passage echoes the message of unity in Galatians, affirming that Christ breaks down barriers and creates one united family. In Colossians 3:11, he told the Christian community in Colossae, “Where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcised nor uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave nor free, but Christ is all and in all.” This reinforces the idea that Christ is the foundation of our unity and identity.
The message of Galatians 3:26-28 is echoed throughout the Old and New Testaments. Isaiah 56:3-5 says, “Let no foreigner who is bound to the Lord say, ‘The Lord will surely exclude me from his people.’ And let no eunuch complain, ‘I am only a dry tree.’ For this is what the Lord says: To the eunuchs who keep my Sabbaths, who choose what pleases me and hold fast to my covenant—to them I will give within my temple and its walls a memorial and a name better than sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name that will endure forever.” This passage demonstrates God’s heart for inclusion. Eunuchs, who were often marginalized and excluded in ancient times, are promised a place of honor in God’s house. It reminds us that God welcomes and affirms those whom society might cast aside. In 1 Samuel 16:7, the prophet says, “The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” God sees us for who we truly are—our hearts, our faith, and our desire to follow Him. Our worth is not determined by societal categories or labels but by His unconditional love. And in John 13:34-35, John writes, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” Jesus’ command to love is the defining mark of His followers. This love is not conditional or limited—it embraces all people, regardless of their background, identity, or orientation.
Unity in Christ is a message taught through the ages. John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, once said, “Though we may not think alike, may we not love alike?” This echoes the truth of Galatians 3:26-28. Diversity in thought, experience, or identity does not diminish our unity in Christ. Wesley’s words challenge us to prioritize love and understanding over division. Similarly, 20th-century civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, an openly gay Christian, demonstrated how faith and identity could coexist powerfully. He said, “We need, in every community, a group of angelic troublemakers.” This call to advocate for justice, rooted in love and courage, reminds us that living out our faith means creating a world where all are treated with dignity and equality.
While these passages may not explicitly mention LGBTQ+ individuals, their messages of radical unity and inclusion supports the view that Christ’s grace transcends human divisions, including those based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The restrictive interpretation risks ignoring the broader implications of Paul’s theology, which seeks to affirm the full dignity and equality of all who are “in Christ.” Galatians 3:26-28 is a powerful reminder that the Gospel is for everyone. It calls us to embrace our identity as children of God, break down barriers of division, and live in unity and mutual love. In Christ, all are welcome, equal, and valued. As we reflect on Galatians 3:26-28, consider the following: Are there ways you’ve excluded yourself or others from God’s grace? How can you live in a way that reflects the unity and equality found in Christ? How can you be an advocate for inclusion and justice in your community? For LGBTQ+ individuals, this passage affirms your belonging in God’s family. You are clothed in Christ, and nothing can separate you from His love.
