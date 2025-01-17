Friday Blues

It’s Friday morning. Isabella started trying to wake me at 4:30 am, but I held her off until 5 am. Instead of bounding out of bed with the usual determination, I found myself wanting to hit snooze, or at least going back to bed after feeding Isabella, but I know I can’t. Isabella is not a patient cat, few cats are, and I have to get ready for work. Fridays have a funny way of testing my work ethic, whether it’s when I’m working from home and know I can work at my own pace, even taking a nap if I want, or having to go to the museum for work like today. I’m very ready for the weekend, but there’s still a to-do list staring back at me. I have next week’s class to prepare for, a class to teach for another professor this afternoon, and a physical therapy appointment this afternoon. So, I’ll hop in the shower, get dressed and head out the door. I just don’t want to do so. At least, the weekend is very near.
I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend! We just need to get through Friday first.
