Epiphanies

Then, being divinely warned in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed for their own country another way.
—Matthew 2:12The story of the Magi is a central part of the nativity narrative in the Gospel of Matthew (Matthew 2:1–12). It recounts how a group of wise men from the East traveled to visit the infant Jesus after his birth. The term “Magi” refers to a priestly class or group of wise men from Persia or the broader region of the East. Historically, the Magi were part of the Zoroastrian priesthood, renowned for their expertise in astrology, dream interpretation, astronomy, medicine, and religious rituals. They were scholars, philosophers, and advisors who held significant influence in royal courts, interpreting celestial phenomena as signs of divine activity.
The Magi mentioned in the Bible followed a special star, often referred to as the “Star of Bethlehem,” which guided them westward to Judea. Upon arriving in Jerusalem, they inquired about the newborn “king of the Jews.” This disturbed King Herod, who consulted his advisors. They pointed to prophecies indicating that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. Herod secretly met with the Magi, asking them to report back once they found the child, claiming he wished to worship him. In truth, Herod intended to eliminate this perceived threat to his throne.
Guided by the star, the Magi found Jesus and worshiped him, offering gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. These gifts carried deep symbolism: gold for His kingship, frankincense for His divinity, and myrrh, a burial spice, foreshadowing Christ’s suffering and death. Warned in a dream not to return to Herod, the Magi departed for their country by another route, forever changed by their encounter with Jesus.
The story of the Magi emphasizes the recognition of Jesus as the Messiah by both Jews and Gentiles, represented by these wise men from afar. It signifies the universal nature of Christ’s mission. The details of their visit remind us that transformational experiences often lead us to change our path.
As gay Christians, many of us have had moments of epiphany in our lives. For some, it is the realization and acceptance of our sexuality. Perhaps, you have also come to understand that your identity is not a curse but a gift from God. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, beautifully expressed this sentiment: “I’m proud to be gay, and I consider being gay among the greatest gifts God has given me.”
Growing up in a non-affirming church can make this realization even more profound. For many, the Churches of Christ have not been welcoming to LGBTQ+ individuals. I vividly remember one sermon following the Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized gay marriage in the United States. My minister, who had often preached on love as the greatest Christian virtue, suddenly turned to condemnation. Using Old Testament verses, he argued that the laws of the Jews had not been overridden by the New Covenant brought by Jesus, a belief diametrically opposed by the doctrine of the Churches of Christ.
This sermon became a turning point for me. It reminded me of the moment in Matthew 21:12-17 when Jesus cleansed the temple, overturning the tables of those who distorted God’s Word. It was another epiphany in my life—a moment when “something like scales fell from my eyes” (Acts 9:18). I realized that my identity as a gay man would never be fully embraced in that church. Yet, this did not weaken my faith. Instead, it strengthened my belief that one can be both LGBTQ+ and Christian.
The Bible does not preach hate. Jesus, who surely was aware of homosexuality, never once condemned it. Instead, he consistently taught love, honesty, and humility, condemning hatred, greed, and hypocrisy. That sermon did not drive me away from my faith; it pushed me to recommit to living a life guided by Christ’s example.
What are the moments that have transformed you? When have you experienced epiphanies about your faith, identity, relationships, or purpose? Like the Magi, we are often called to take a different path after these moments of revelation. These experiences are holy; they guide us closer to the truth.
Take a moment to reflect on your epiphanies. Name them, honor them, and recognize their sacredness. In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Let us continue to seek and follow Him, trusting that God will always guide us to the truth. As Jesus told the Jews in John 8:31-32, “To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.’”
3 comments:
Dear Joe,
Thank you for this message. Just what a person needs when starting a new year in a period of personal growth and change.
Agree
Among Catholics, the feast of the Epiphany corresponds to 3 first events:
- the wise men: the 3 continents recognize Jesus as king for the first time: "they prostrated themselves before him. They opened their boxes, and offered him their gifts: gold, incense and myrrh."
- the wedding at Cana: Jesus performs his first miracle, he changes water into wine: "This was the beginning of the signs that Jesus performed."
- the baptism of Jesus: the Holy Spirit and God the Father recognize Jesus as their son for the first time: "he saw the heavens being torn apart and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. There was a voice coming from the heavens: “You are my beloved Son; in you I find my joy.”
This is summarized in the antiphon of the Magnificat of the 2nd Vespers of the feast: "We celebrate three mysteries on this day: today the star led the wise men to the manger; today the water was changed into wine in the wedding of Cana; today Christ was baptized by John in the Jordan to save us"
In Provence we sing https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_March_of_the_Kings , here is the english version https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfLFwMbH_Es
Post a Comment