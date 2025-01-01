Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Happy New Year!


Stars Fell on Alabama

Composed by Frank Perkins with lyrics by Mitchell Parish

Moonlight and magnolia, starlight in your hair
All the world a dream come true
Did it really happen, was I really there, was I really there with you?
We lived our little drama, we kissed in a field of white
And stars fell on Alabama last night
I can't forget the glamor, your eyes held a tender light
And stars fell on Alabama last night

I never planned in my imagination a situation so heavenly
A fairy land where no one else could enter
And in the center just you and me, dear
My heart beat like a hammer, my arms wound around you tight
And stars fell on Alabama last night
The image above made me think of the song “Stars Fell on Alabama,” with its magnolias, starlight, and field of white. This is not a scene you’d see in Alabama, but it’s a scene I could image a guy from Alabama witnessing on a snowy New Year’s Eve in Vermont.

Happy New Year, Everyone! 

🍾 🥂 🍾

I hope we all have a 
happy, healthy, safeprosperous, and joyous
2025! 
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

✨Happy New Year to all ✨🎆🎉🍾🥂
-CA jock

January 1, 2025 at 1:08 AM
naturgesetz said...

I join you in the felicitations and good wishes.

January 1, 2025 at 2:52 AM

