Baby, It's Cold Outside

If this guy was in Vermont today, he’d (sadly) be wearing pants. As I write this, it’s 9°F (-12.78°C). The wind is making it feel like 0°F (-17.78°C). This weekend Vermont (and most of the northeast) is expected our heaviest snowfall yet. Where I am, the current prediction is 6.25”, but that number keeps changing. Luckily, it is expected to mostly fall during Sunday morning and be a dry powdery snow. Our last major snowfall was a wet heavy snow, which is a lot more work to clear off my car. The good thing about the snow being expected on Sunday is that I don’t have to go anywhere and when I do have to return to work on Monday, the roads should be clear. When the snow stops Sunday, I’ll go outside and clear off my car so I don’t have to do it Monday morning. Anyway, I’m just looking forward to (mostly) staying in and staying warm.
