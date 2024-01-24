Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
All those beautiful and nice asses!!!!!I would like to give them a good massage and, by the way, meet their owners.Ángel
OMG! What a nice ASS-ociation with an amazing color gradation.... I would like to «meat» the first on the left... I like smaller models..
Post a Comment
2 comments:
All those beautiful and nice asses!!!!!
I would like to give them a good massage and, by the way, meet their owners.
Ángel
OMG! What a nice ASS-ociation with an amazing color gradation....
I would like to «meat» the first on the left...
I like smaller models..
Post a Comment