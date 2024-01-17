I’ll be going in late to work this morning, not because I have something else to do before work but because I’ll be at the museum tonight for an event. I would go in at noon, because I’ll be there until at least 9 pm tonight, except I have a class this morning at 10 am. The class was scheduled before I knew I’d be working so late. With that being said, I’m actually not complaining. I volunteered for this evening knowing I had the morning class. Tonight’s event is to honor a man whose funeral I was supposed to attend last Friday, but because of having Covid, I was not able to attend, so I volunteered for the event tonight. I feel that this will be my way of showing respect to the family, who did ask about me at the funeral and were worried that I had Covid. Sometimes, we have to do what we have to do, and that means today will be a 12 hour day.
No comments:
Post a Comment