Yesterday felt much longer than it should have. Partly because I was art museum later than I expected, and I did not get home until well after my usual bedtime. Was just a very tiring day. However, because I have some comp time to take for the extra hours I worked last night, I plan to try and make today a short day. I have classes to teach this morning, but as long as my coworker doesn’t have any appointments this afternoon and will be at the museum, I’ll leave after my second class. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I’m able to leave early today. My body needs more rest.
