And So It Begins…

Well, it’s Monday, and the work week begins again. Like so many Mondays this year, I woke up to new fallen snow. We seem to be getting some accumulation of snow almost every Sunday. This morning, it was not and inch or two.
There are things I’m looking forward to this week and some that I’m not. I’m looking forward to the two classes I’ll be teaching this week. Today’s will be basically setting up a new exhibit with the number of objects I’ll be bringing out for the students. It will also be quick: an hour to set up, an hour to teach the objects, and an hour to take it all down. The other class will be just one big object, but it will also be fun,
What I’m dreading is going to the dentist. I like my dentist personally, I just hate going to his office. Wednesday afternoon I have a cleaning. At least it won’t be any dental work, but I dread it nonetheless.
I have meetings on Tuesday and Thursday, and if all goes as it should, I’ll be working from home on Friday, as usual.
