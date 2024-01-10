As you probably know, I usually get up very early to feed Isabella, and then, I am not able to go back to sleep. Not so this morning. I did get up at some ungodly hour to feed Isabella, but I went right back to bed. I slept until after 6:30 this morning, and while for some people that might still be getting up early, for me, that’s sleeping in.
I’m feeling better every day. The Paxlovid seems to be working, even if it causes a terrible chemical taste in my mouth. On a side note, a friend who’d taken Paxlovid before had read about eating Red Hots cinnamon candies to help kill the bad taste, and it does work. I’ve also found that sour candy also works. The bad taste in my mouth tends to dissipate after a few hours, for her, it was a constant as long as she was taking the medicine. While the awful taste, is pretty…well…awful, it seems to be helping, and I can handle an awful taste if it helps me to feel better.
2 comments:
I am so sorry to hear about your Covid deal. Myself I had a "non covid" "crud" - headcold that got into my chest, so antibiotics and an inhaler were prescribed.
Glad you're getting rest -- and that the medicine is helping!!!
I'm down with COVID and on Paxlovid also. Just woken up with the taste in my mouth and couldn't think why until I read your post.
It's helping and I might be able to remote in to my office and do a little bit of work.
Keep hanging in!
Post a Comment