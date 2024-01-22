Some days, it's just hard to get up and get going. Unlike the comic strip cat Garfield, I don't exactly hate Mondays. Some Mondays aren't so bad, but on this Monday, I just want to go back to bed. I don't have a long list of things I need to do at work today; in fact, the list is pretty short. I'll spend most of the day doing research to prepare for a couple of classes I'll be teaching in the coming weeks. One of the things I love about preparing for a class is that I can get totally immersed in preparations and time goes by fairly quickly. If it wasn't for the fact that my glucose levels tend to fall really low if I don't eat causing me to feel awful, I'd probably forget to eat lunch. It has happened before. It still doesn't mean that I want to be awake and going to work this Monday morning, but as Gloria Gaynor sang, "I Will Survive."
No comments:
Post a Comment