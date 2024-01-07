Behold, I will bring it health and healing; I will heal them and reveal to them the abundance of peace and truth.— Jeremiah 33:6
After four years and every Covid vaccine available, it finally caught up to me. I’ve had a cold that started Friday evening. This morning, I was feeling worse, so, I took a home Covid test. It was pretty definitely positive. I scheduled a visit through my insurance company to see a virtual doctor this morning. If she is able to prescribe Paxlovid, I’m not sure that I’ll be able to get to the pharmacy. We are in the middle of a major snowstorm and expected to get 9” of snow throughout the day. The snow isn’t expected to stop until 5 pm which is when the pharmacy closes. I’ll just have to wait and see how the day goes.
Heal fast!
Be careful! All the best!
I hope it will be like a little flu .
Take care of yourself without contaminating Isabella!
Hope you can get the Paxlovid and feel better soon!
Mt guess is since you've had all the shots you'll be better in no time Relax and enjoy the day. Healing is on the way.
Jim
My husband Ric and I had all the vaccines, avoided crowds and wore masks whenever inside or near crowds. And we both caught it over Christmas. We both got the Paxlovid, which was no issue except for the sour metallic taste. It was like getting a tough but brief flu. Rest and drink lot's of fluids. And ask Isabella to put her nurse's uniform on.
