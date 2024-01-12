Today is another work from home day. I’m really glad I’m not expected to work in person until Monday. It should be a fairly easy day unless something changes. I’ll answer some emails, send a few, and then monitor any emails that come in. I have a little bit of research to do, but that shouldn’t be too bad. Monday will be a busy day. I have a few meetings and I have to prepare for a class I’ll be teaching on Thursday, but that is really just adapting a class I’ve taught numerous times before.
I hope everyone has a great weekend.
No comments:
Post a Comment