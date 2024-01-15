Back to the Grind

I am dreading today. I am returning to work in person for the first time in three weeks. I love my job, but I’ve gotten used to taking naps when I want to, and I have a feeling I’m going to miss that today. I only got about five hours of sleep last night. I wasn’t able to fall asleep until after midnight, and I had to get up at 5:30 am to feed Isabella, make my own breakfast, and get ready for work. Even though I’m drinking a strong cup of tea as I type this, I’m still not fully awake. I hope taking a shower will help wake me up because it’s going to be a long day of meetings and catching up. In other words, it’s going to be a very busy day.
No comments:
Post a Comment