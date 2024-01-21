Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.
— Proverbs 3:5-6
Sometimes, I feel anxious and depressed. Even though I take an antidepressant, it doesn’t work all of the time. It seems to happen at this time of year when the days are shorter, and it’s often dark when I leave for work each day and dark when I get home. It’s probably seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression related to changes in seasons and begins and ends at about the same times every year. Usually it appears for me in January. It is thought that shorter days and less daylight may trigger a chemical change in the brain leading to symptoms of depression. One theory is that if you experience SAD in the winter, this part of your brain isn't working in the same way. This could mean your body clock is out of sync with daylight, leading to tiredness and depression.
When we're dealing with depression, it can sometimes be overwhelming or intimidating to seek help. After all, not everyone who has depression has the same symptoms. Feelings of depression can be a heavy burden, and many people make the mistake of thinking it’s a burden they must carry alone. This verse serves as a reminder that Jesus is there to lift your burdens and provide relief. Whether you're experiencing sadness, a loss of interest in life, or noticing changes in your sleep, appetite, or energy levels, being honest and open about your mental health is often the first step to finding relief. And what's more: Having depression is nothing to be ashamed of. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 6.7 percent of the adult population has likely dealt with depression at some point in their lives. It's important to know you're not alone. First Peter 5:6-7 says, “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” Depression and anxiety can be isolating experiences. But Jesus is there, and He cares about you. You can turn to Him for help with whatever you may be feeling.
I often look to the Bible when there are difficult times in my life. Matthew 11:28 says, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” I did this when I was trying to figure out my sexuality because I had always been taught that God hates gay people, but Romans 8:38-39 says, “For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” So, I researched what the Bible says about being gay, and found that most of the so-called “clobber passages” condemning homosexuality, were really not about being gay. It was men who had a prejudice against gay people that changed the meaning of words in the Bible to suit their own beliefs, but John 16:33 says, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” I came to realize that Jesus knows I have and will in the future experience difficult times. These comforting words are a source of strength as I reflected on His love for all of us. Through faith, we can overcome the obstacles in our lives.
Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” When we are struggling with depression or other issues in your life, it can be difficult to understand why we’re feeling certain emotions and why bad things happen to us. Proverbs 3:5-6 reminds us that the way forward is by trusting the Lord to provide guidance. Things will look up. We must remember that through all the struggles in our lives, God has always been there. Joshua 1:9 says, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Even if we’re struggling with depression and other concerns in our lives, God will continue to be by our side. Remembering this can empower us, and it reminds us that we are not alone. Even though Philippians 4:13 is more complex in context than its words seem to say, it is still something to always keep in mind: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Depression can zap your energy and make it feel almost impossible to accomplish even simple tasks. But Philippians 4:13 reminds us that Christ is always there for us. Through him, we can find the will to get through even the darkest times.
Good morning,
I have SAD as well. I've been using a blue therapy light for several years to help alleviate the effects of SAD like you mentioned. The light made a HUGE difference for me. If you haven't tried in, I suggest you do.
Take care!
Eric
