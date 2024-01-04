Taking It Easy

As my vacation continues, I plan to do nothing today. I don’t plan to go anywhere or do anything. I’ll probably turn on the tv as background noise, but there really isn’t anything I’m dying to watch. I may get a burst of energy at some point, but it doesn’t feel likely at this point. I had a hard time waking up this morning, even though I went to bed early last night. Isabella even gave up trying to wake me up. I finally did get up, fed her, and made my breakfast. I just want to take it easy today.
No comments:
Post a Comment