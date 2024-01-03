Amazingly, Isabella seems to have turned a new leaf since the new year and has not been so persistent in waking me up early. Partly, I think it’s because I came in so late after being out for New Year’s Eve that it threw off her schedule. Yesterday, she also let me sleep in and let me wake up on my own a little after 5 am. This morning, she not only did not wake me (a bad dream did that), but she let me sit in the side of the bed for a bit before she began nudging me to get up and feed her. I hope I haven’t jinxed myself, and this will continue. We’ll see how it goes.
This morning, I’m headed over to New Hampshire for my next Botox treatment for my migraines. I still miss my old neurologist and am a bit apprehensive about seeing a new person, but that won’t be until March. Today, I’ll be seeing a new person who’ll administer my Botox injections. The one who did it before was a lot slower than my previous neurologist had been, and thus, it was more painful. We’ll see how it goes today.
Lastly, I’ve decided to take this whole week as vacation time (though today will count as a sick day). Everyone else took time off before the holiday, but I had to stay at the museum because someone had to do it. Therefore, I decided to extend my holiday a few more days. I don’t have any particular plans, though I was hoping to see a friend that I’ve been trying to make the time to see, but so far, our schedules just haven’t matched up. We’ll see how if that will happen.
The little house on the right: is this Isabella's house?
I have a little house for Isabella but not like that one. However, she refuses to use it. The only time she goes in it is when she accidentally throws one of her toy mice in there.
