Sunrise/Sunset

As we are about to enter February, the days are getting noticeably longer. Sunrise this morning was at 7:09 am and today’s sunset finally will be at 5:00 pm. On the winter solstice, sunrise wasn’t until 7:22 am and sunset was 4:15 pm. We still won’t actually see the sun today. It will be another cold, cloudy day. It’s 21 degrees right now, and if all goes as forecasted, we’ll reach above freezing at 34 degrees. We are not expecting to see any sun again until Saturday, but our low also gets down to 13 degrees. And so goes winter in Vermont.
I plan to be at work early today because I’m teaching an 8 am class, and I want to get there early to consult with the professor and also not to feel rushed getting ready for class. The rest of the day should be fairly smooth until my dental appointment this afternoon. No offense to any dentist or dental hygienist (I’m having my teeth cleaned today) out there, but I hate going to the dentist. While seeing the dentist for dental work is never pleasant, I like my dentist, and it’s always a pleasure to chat with him before the torture begins. I am not as enthusiastic about seeing the hygienist. She’s nice (I can’t say that about all the hygienists I’ve known in the past), but like most hygienist I have known, she talks incessantly about my teeth and loves to tell me all the things she thinks I'm doing wrong, even though I’m actually already doing what she suggests. C'est la vie.
At least the days are getting longer.
3 comments:
The days are still far too short but the sun is now setting later and with January practically in the rearview mirror, I'm feeling like I'm almost over the hump. I always get more optimistic once we get to March because of the longer days.
Sergio and I just returned from Puerto Rico and plan to visit friends in Miami at the end of March. I always recommend to people who move to New England from warmer climates to try and book a 3-4 night getaway somewhere warm in February to break up the winter doldrums. If you book in late Aug / early Sept you can find relatively affordable tickets from Boston to parts of FL, Puerto Rico, and occasionally other islands in the Caribbean.
Having these trips to look forward to after the holidays can help combat the winter blues.
I hope you are well.
BosGuy, I will have to try to plan that for next year. Thanks for the suggestion.
BosGuy
My mother said until February is over, winter is not over.
After pressing the "pause" button on your blog, you can press "go",please .
