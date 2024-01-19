As my weatherman said this morning, we are entering the freezer. It’s going to be cold. Our low temperatures for the next four days are: 3° F, -1° F, 0° F, 0° F. We won’t get out of the teens this weekend, but we will rise to 30° F on Monday. I don’t mind the cold weather as long as there isn’t much wind. However, we are expecting mild winds over the next few days that will lower what the temperatures actually feels like, so those lows will feel more like -6° F, -11° F (the high tomorrow which is 10° F but will feel like -1° F), -8° F, -6° F. I don’t mind the cold as long as I don’t have to be out in it for long. I’d rather live in a climate where the temperature are below freezing than to live in a climate with over 100° F with feel like temperatures well above that. Where I grew up in the South, it was humidity that we dreaded, not the wind. Down there, the wind provided some relief.
I’m just glad that I don’t have to go anywhere until Monday. I can stay warm and cuddle up with Isabella, who will alway find somewhere warm to be. Have a great weekend, everyone! Hopefully, you can stay warm and cozy.
