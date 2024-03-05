I’m working from home today, and I do have some work I actually need to do. But, I don’t have to go in to work for the next five days. Like I said, I’m working from home today, Saturday and Sunday are the weekend, Monday we are off because the college is on spring break (students and faculty get a whole week; staff gets one day), then, on Tuesday, I have a doctor appointment at the headache clinic at Dartmouth. Other than going down to Dartmouth, I don’t actually have to go anywhere for several days. I can relax at home, laze on the couch and read, take a nap, or watch tv. I have no definitive plans until Tuesday. I need to do some straightening up around my apartment and some usual household chores, and I may go to the grocery store, but mostly, I have nothing planned for the next several days. I am looking forward to it.
