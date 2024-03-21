Disgustingly Shameful

Yesterday, the governor of Alabama made ignorance a requirement at public universities in her state. Gov. Kay Ivey signed SB129, known as the “divisive concepts” bill, into law Wednesday. The law will become effective Oct. 1, 2024. The law lists eight so-called “divisive concepts,” with most covering topics related to race, ethnicity, sex, religion and national origin.
A dumbass Republican state senator from Pike Road, Alabama, Will Barfoot, introduced the bill. (By the way, Pike Road is not even a real town. It fought to be declared a city because a bunch of rich racist white people didn’t want to be part of the city of Montgomery, so the took Montgomery to court to keep from being part of a city that was as diverse as Montgomery.) Barfoot stated nothing in the legislation prevents the accurate teaching of history. Educators who knowingly “compel” students to believe certain banned ideas, however, could be terminated or disciplined at the discretion of college and school board leaders.
In other words, any professor could be fired for teaching diversity, education, and inclusion, or DEI. That being the case, no public institution in Alabama should be allowed to call themselves a university. The word university (from the Latin universitas meaning 'a whole') is derived from the Latin phrase universitas magistrorum et scholarium, which roughly means "community of teachers and scholars.” How can any institution have a "community of teachers and scholars” without teaching diversity? It’s insane, ignorant, and, above all, hateful.
I hope my undergraduate institution, which is in Montgomery, will find a way to fight or ignore the new law. It was always a liberal institution, and a core aspect of my history degree was studying the Civil Rights Movement which began in Montgomery. It’s a sad and depressing day when a university is no longer allowed to teach the “whole” of the knowledge available. Censorship like that found in SB129 is one step closer to a dictatorship.
I am ashamed of my home state. Vermont isn’t perfect either, but at least it is welcoming to all kinds of people.
And now, to bring a little levity to this discussion, I wanted to show you that at least Isabella is not scared of a little knowledge.
We would say that Isabella has gray blue eyes . She looks worried, ready to charge at you? The leopard cat above is also very beautiful.
I am saddened by the evolution of part of the American people.
Isabella is just guarding the books. It's interesting because that's the only time I have ever seen her under my bookcase. More often, she is beside my other bookcase.
Joe, you keep proving Isabella doesn't take a bad picture. So, so adorable.
More evidence of a dying nation and the collapse of our educational system and the ability to QUESTION, an important part of any freedom loving society.
Isabella is a beautiful cat, and one who is definitely in charge of her life.
Again from my Canadian point of view, what is happening in red states on the education levels is unbelievable and even a disgrace to anyone who is seeking knowledge.
Those aren't conservative values but regressive ones to keep parts of USA in ignorance to assure kind of control over minds. A little taste of the 30's Germany...
Racism and sexism are issues that are constantly torpedoing any advances in your society.
Sad days in these United States-but sadly-not united any longer. 😑
It's over for the US. I'm not optimistic we can find a way to come together anymore. SO sad. 😢
Isabella says thank you to all those who complimented her.
Seems like America is sliding back to the 1860's.
so pleased I live Nova Scotia Canada
