Thursday, March 28, 2024

Slept In

I went to bed at 11 pm last night after I finished a book I was reading (A.J. Truman’s Out of Bounds, the 7th and last of his Browerton University Series). Isabella woke me a little after 4 am, and since I knew she would not give up until I fed her, I got up, fed her, and went back to bed. Since I’m working from home today and tomorrow, I was able to sleep until 5:30. As I write this, I haven’t fully woken up, but I’ll get there before I need to set up my laptop and start work by 7:30 am. 

I’m a bit sore from the Botox injections yesterday, but everything went fine. I’m hoping it continues to help.

A Thursday Isabella Picture

2 comments:

Rob T said...

Two magnifique photos. Isabella is so beautiful- and her eyes. 💖

March 28, 2024 at 8:11 AM
Michael Lucifer said...

Todays photos are lovely (as ever). The youth asleep has a super cute bum, and those two dimples just above are off the scale.

As for Isabella, what a wonderful companion to have.
Michael

March 28, 2024 at 10:34 AM

