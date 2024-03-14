Pic of the Day

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Anonymous said...

¡¡DIOS MÍO!! Le amo

Ángel

March 14, 2024 at 7:47 PM
Anonymous said...

The Narcissist-
He sees his reflection and seeks perfection that he will never find in the shattered mirror that is his mind.
The people around him he could care less, and for that his life will be a mess.
He has no lover because of what he does, and everyone wonders about the narcissist that was.
-Rj in the IE

March 14, 2024 at 9:40 PM

