Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
¡¡DIOS MÍO!! Le amo
Ángel
The Narcissist-
He sees his reflection and seeks perfection that he will never find in the shattered mirror that is his mind.
The people around him he could care less, and for that his life will be a mess.
He has no lover because of what he does, and everyone wonders about the narcissist that was.
-Rj in the IE
