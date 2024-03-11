It Begins Again

It’s Monday again, and that means the beginning of another work week. I did not want to get up this morning, but Isabella had other ideas. I ignored her for a while but eventually got up. I was awake and couldn’t fall back to sleep, so why not just get up, feed her, and make my own breakfast.
There isn’t much scheduled for this week at work. I have a five minute presentation on Wednesday, but otherwise, for now my week is pretty open. The last few weeks have been busier than usual, so it will be nice to have a slower week.
Have a great week, everyone!
For once Isabella did the right thing. Good week .
