I need to go grocery shopping today. I’m working from home today and have nothing on my schedule, so I could run out anytime and do my shopping. I’ve put it off for a few days. After my Botox on Wednesday, I just wanted to get back home. Yesterday, I had a migraine, so I didn’t go then either. Today, I have to go. I’m not excited about having to leave my apartment today, but maybe once I get out, it won’t be too bad.
I use an app called AnyList to make my grocery list. the app allows me create grocery shopping lists and collect and organize your recipes. I use it all the time to add recipes I think I might want to cook, then when I want make that recipe, I can pull it up and then add the ingredients and how much that I’ll need to my grocery list.
So, my list is made out, and I’m ready to go buy groceries, but I’m not excited about it. Normally, I enjoy shopping, but I’m just not today. Oh well, we do what we have to do.
I hope everyone has a great weekend ahead! Maybe you even have Good Friday as a holiday today, in that case, enjoy an early start to your weekend!
