I stayed inside all weekend, just me and Isabella. From Friday night through all day Saturday, we got about 15 inches or so of snow. I wasn’t going to go anywhere. The weather can sometimes be strange in Vermont. We haven’t had a lot of snow this winter, but now that it’s officially spring, we got our only major snowstorm of the year. Then, it was sunny, without a cloud in the sky yesterday. Today, it’s 10 degrees outside as I write this, however, by midafternoon today, we are expected to reach temperatures in the low 40s. With this type of weather, it’s no wonder that I’ve had sinus issues all weekend and still this morning. My nose feels like it’s on fire and my sinus cavities feel like they could explode at any minute. Hopefully, it will get better as the day goes on.
Anyway, I hope everyone has a great week!
1 comment:
Good Holy Week!
Post a Comment