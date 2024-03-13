Today, it wasn’t Isabella that got me out of bed early. It was me, or at least my body and mind. I woke at 3:30 am to use the bathroom and went back to bed. That’s where the body comes in. However, I could not fall asleep again. This is where my mind kept me awake. It wasn’t anything specific that was running through my mind, but I just couldn’t make my brain settle down and go back to sleep. After lying in bed for 20 or so more minutes, I just gave up and got out of bed to feed Isabella and make something for breakfast. I suspect this will be a long day.
Sorry for your long day, but wow! This man pictured is a stunner! So beautiful!
