Urge to Escape

Do you ever wish you could just crawl back in bed and tell the world to fuck off and leave you alone? I kind of feel that way this morning, and I’ve been feeling it more recently. Mostly, this is just because of various aggravations that just make me want to scream. I have a bad habit of not taking action until it reaches a boiling point. I either hope it will get better if I’m just patient, or I try to ignore the issue. However, every so often, all these aggravations get too much all at once. I think that’s what’s going on right now. I just can’t decide if I want to crawl back into bed and ignore the world around me or if I just need to run away and have a vacation. I have only taken one “me vacation” since before the pandemic. I’d really love to go up to Montreal for a few days, but finances aren’t going to allow for that or any other vacation. Regardless, whatever it is I need, I want an escape, but none of that is going to happen because the world doesn’t stop just because I want to escape for a little while.
4 comments:
Many a day I feel like you do Joe. We all need time to ourselves, and I love mine. I too would love a trip but finances prevent one far from home anytime soon.
The most economical is to travel in your head: book, film, music...
I have always loved traveling, first with my parents, then alone, now with friends or on an organized trip. There are so many different things in France, in Europe, around the Mediterranean, in Asia... and also in America.
Why don't you try reading from some of the Stoics or Seneca. Was depressed for years and found that they really helped. While vacations are nice looking at the world differently helps a lot also
I'm planning a trip to France to visit Parris and some other places.
This would be possible because a good friend of mine has a condo in Paris and is always inviting me to come visit him.
If I would go to a hotel it would be not possible and visiting my friend is a plus too.
He wants me to go with him on a cruise in the Antilles with him next summer.
Maybe going on a trip like this and visiting a friend could lower the cost of your trip.
Sure it's not as glamourous as being in a hotel but better than nothing.
Post a Comment