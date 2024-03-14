I was thinking about what to write about this morning. I thought about how this had been a rough week because of a migraine I’ve had since Sunday, but I didn’t want to just complain. The problem is, as much as I tried, I couldn’t come up with anything else, and I really don’t want to complain about my week. Thankfully, I’ll be working from home tomorrow, and I can just relax and take it easy over the weekend.
1 comment:
When you don't know what to write, Joe, give us news about Isabella with photos:
Isabella sleeping,
Isabella eating,
Isabella at the window,
Isabella after a mistake
...
