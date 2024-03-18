I enjoy my work from home days. It means I can actually make myself something for lunch and do some housework, like laundry, while also monitoring emails and getting some other work done. Not to mention, it’s one less day I have to drive into work and that saves a little gas money. Normally, I work from home on Fridays, but this week, I was supposed to work from home today. I have work responsibilities Tuesday through Friday that require me to be in person.
However, it’s not going to work this week. I had a coworker who took a trip and was supposed to come back yesterday and be in person at work today so I could have a work from home day this week. When I rescheduled my work from home day to Monday, I had said that I doubted I’d get to take it because with this coworker, there seems to always be an excuse for why they can’t work on a day after returning from a trip, but I gave them the benefit of the doubt this time. By the way, this coworker had a commitment that they were supposed to be in person for, which I why I gave them the benefit of the doubt.
Maybe it’s not just an excuse this time. Maybe my coworker’s plane really was delayed and the airline couldn’t rebook a flight until today. Maybe those things are true, but I looked to see what flights were delayed, and the only ones that were would not have been flights my coworker would have been taking. Maybe I’m mistaken, but this delayed flight fits in with this coworker’s pattern of behavior. Regardless, I’m aggravated that I have to be the one to lose my work from home day this week, and I’m sure my coworker will still take their work from home day this week because they never, no matter the reason, miss their work from home day. I’m hoping to have two work from home days next week, at least that’s what my boss has promised me. We’ll see. 🤞
