Ugh! Friday

Usually, I look forward to Fridays. My regular work schedule has me working from home on Fridays, but not today. A mandatory meeting was scheduled for today to take care of an issue that should have been taken care of over a year ago, but my superiors have fiddle farted around and done nothing. If they were actually strong enough to be in the positions they are in, this would have been nipped in the bud the first time it happened, but that time, they fucked things up so bad, the problem just continued in a slightly different form.
So, instead of addressing the problem head on by saying to the problem individual, “You can either be a professional at work, or maybe this is not the right place for you,” they are calling everyone together to discuss how we can “reduce workplace tension and stress.” I shouldn’t be so pissed off by the agenda, because none of it pertains to me. I already do everything that is on the agenda.
The only “solution” that is being imposed is one that will cause more “tension and stress” not reduce it. Part of the reason this will cause more stress is we are currently understaffed because of another idiotic decision. We just don’t have the staff to make this solution work. The real solutions that need to be made should have been enforced since it was first identified as an issue. However, my supervisors can’t even regularly follow this rule (I’m the only one who does), which is simply to be at work on time and work the 8-hour day we are supposed to work. My supervisors have been so lax about this issue that everyone but me push the limits because they’ve been able to come in late and leave early, with the additional problem of not letting anyone know they will be late or leaving early.
There are only one definitive solutions that will fix the issues: fucking communicate. With texting and email, it’s very simple to communicate, even if you’re too passive aggressive to communicate face-to-face. I think there is only one solution to take care of the “tension and stress” at my workplace is to get rid of the person who is the root cause of the problem, which is not currently a workable solution because it would leave me as the only full time employee at the museum.
Quite frankly, I’m tired of being the only person trying to keep the peace because my supervisors can’t do their jobs effectively.
But hopefully, by mid morning today, this meeting will be over and I will be busy with other duties until my weekend will officially begin. Then, I can enjoy a cozy weekend at home with Isabella. With 14+ inches of snow expected tomorrow, I won’t be leaving my apartment this weekend.
Thanks for reading my rant.
Have a great weekend, everyone!
No comments:
Post a Comment